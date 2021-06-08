Samir Soni's Surprise For Wife Neelam Kothari Will Make You Go Awe!

Actress Neelam Kothari was seen on screens last year with the Netflix original series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Recently, she made an appearance on the reality TV show, Super Dancer: Chapter 4.

A special video was shown in which one could see Sameer saying, "Hi babe, How are you? I know you were as nervous as you were excited about this show. You were worried that you would fumble or miss a step; after all, you were facing the camera again after 20 years. But I am sure, once you are there everything will be fine."

He further added that, "Honestly when I saw you for the first time in the film Jawaani, I thought you were the cutest girl ever. That fact that you got married to me is the biggest compliment ever. You are the biggest multi-tasker ever. I feel bad that I cannot contribute as much. I love you." After seeing this, Neelam became emotional.

In the video, Ahana said that, "I hope you are having fun at Super Dancer watching people dance...At home, we all miss you and can't wait to hear all about it...we can't wait for you to come back."

Neelam shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, "This was so special thank you babe." Here is the video, just give a look at it.