Samantha Sues YouTube Channels For Defamation in Her Divorce Case

Samantha and Akkineni Chaitanya were Tollywood's cutest couple. Recently the duo announced their separation, breaking the hearts of fans. There were many rumours going around about the reason for Samantha and Chaitanya's divorce. Most of the rumours were about Samantha, saying she had an extra-marital affair, she wanted to do bold roles and she underwent an abortion and the like. In response to those rumours and fake news, Samantha has apparently filed a legal notice against those news websites and YouTube channels.

As per a recent report, YouTube channels like Suman TV, Telugu Popular TV and other channels are expected to receive legal notices from Samantha's advocate Venkat Rao. The Tollywood actress is suing the channels for defaming her image with fake news. Earlier, Samantha had taken to her social media handles to state that no fake news can not break her.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is riding high on the success of his recent release Love Story which was directed by Sekhar Kammula and starred Sai Pallavi as the female lead. On the other hand, Samantha is on a spiritual sojourn with good friend Shilpa Reddy in the scenic locales of Rishikesh.