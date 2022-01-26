Salman's Favourite Contestant Sent out of Bigg Boss House, Deets Inside

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 will be conclude this Sunday. The preparations for Bigg Boss 15 grand finale are going in full swing.

The show organizers had not eliminated any contestants for two to three weeks. However, with the finals approaching, Bigg Boss makers have resorted to double evictions, leaving the audience in a state of shock with sudden elimination of contestants.

Last night, Salman Khan's favorite contestant Rakhi Sawant was eliminated from the house.

Currently, there are six contestants like Karan Kundra, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant, and Pratik who are in the final round of Bigg Boss 15. Who will become the winner of the show is yet to be seen.