Salman Khan's Twist to Bigg Boss 16: Top Actor's Wild Card Entry

BB16: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the most successful hosts in Hindi. He is the face of Bigg Boss Hindi. We can't imagine anyone in Salman's place for the show.

Any season of Bigg Boss Hindi becomes a hit more because of Salman Khan's hosting skills than the contestants' performance in the show. Are you watching Bigg Boss 16? If you are one of those waiting or any wild card entry to the show, we have super exciting news which is sure to bring a smile on your lips.

According to our sources, Dharam Patni Actor Fahmaan Khan is likely to make a wild card entry into Bigg Boss 16. He is likely to enter the house by the end of this week. The Dharam Patni actor is said to be entering the show to get familiar to the audience as Fahmaan Khan is going to play a lead role in a new show produced by Ekta Kapoor for Colors.

In the meantime, have a look at Fahmaan Khan pictures: