Salman Khan's Favorite Contestant’s Husband Entering Bigg Boss 15

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is gearing up to kick-start the most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 15. All the prep work for the new season has begun. We have learned from our sources that the confirmed contestants are said to have moved into different hotels to complete the quarantine process before they officially move into the house.

The tentative list of contestants are Nandish Sadhu, Tina Datta, Manav Gohil, Priya Banerjee, Karan Kundra, Nidhi Bhanushali, Reem Shaikh, Simba Nagpal, and Donal Bisht, among others, who are likely to be part of the show.

Now, if you clicked on this article link curious to know which contestant we are talking about.

Well, do you remember Rakhi Sawant from the previous season of Bigg Boss 14? She was not only the most controversial contestant, but also hated by BB14 housemates. However, Rakhi Sawant used to be Salman Khan's favorite contestant in the house. Remember, Salman even made her bed and cleaned her room once during her stint in the BB house, much to Rakhi's embarassment. The actress cum dancer from Bollywood made it to the top five finalists, but was evicted from the final race.

Now, reports are doing the rounds that Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh will be making his first public appearance on Bigg Boss 15. He also reacted to the news, and said, "It was due to my business which kept me busy that I couldn't fulfill my commitment."

He said that this time, he will definitely make his first appearance with Rakhi on Bigg Boss 15.

Also Read: Netizens Slam Colors TV For Favouritism Towards Divyanka, Arjun Bijlani



Also Read: Meet Bigg Boss 15 Contestants

Also Read: Meet Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Official Winner, Runner Up

