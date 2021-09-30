Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 Makers Cancel Top Singer's Agreement in The Last Minute?

Just two days are left for Hindi Bigg Boss 15 to go on air. Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Akasa Singh, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi, Sahil Shroff, Ieshan Sehgal, Vishal Kotian have already been confirmed as contestants for Bigg Boss 15.

Punjabi playback singer Afsana Khan backed out of Bigg Boss 15. The real reason for Afsana Khan quitting the show in the last minute is said to be violation of Bigg Boss rules.

According to highly trusted sources, that Afsana Khan is said to have been removed from the Bigg Boss contestants list by the makers after she violated Bigg Boss rules.

Afsana Khan is said to have revealed to the public that she was going to enter Bigg Boss 15 which is a violation of rules. This is why she is said to have backed off from the show.

The real reason for Afsana Khan to withdraw from Bigg Boss 15 is yet to be known because there are several other contestants who also revealed to the audiences that they were going to appear on the show.