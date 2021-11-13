Salman Khan's Bashing Pratik Sehajpal Becomes Routine For Bigg Boss 15 Viewers

There's no denying the fact that Bollywood actor Salman Khan is the perfect host for Bigg Boss 15. Thanks to his hosting skills and charming looks, he's become irreplaceable for the show makers. It's hard to imagine any star in Salman's place as host for Hindi Bigg Boss.

The show will lose its charm if any other star were to host the show. It is known that Salman is one of the reasons for the show becoming popular across the globe. Salman Khan will be returning to Bigg Boss sets this evening for the Weekend ke Vaar episode. We have heard from our sources that Salman Khan has completed the shoot of the Saturday episode.

He is said to have bashed at audience favorite contestant Pratik Sehajpal. This is not the first time, Salman has done this. As per BB15 viewers, the Bigg Boss host has been doing this every week. This is not new to the viewers or his fans.

It is learnt that Salman lashed out at Pratik Sehajpal over his over behavior in the Bigg Boss house over the week. Let's see who else will get the flak.