Salman Khan Takes a Pay Cut For Bigg Boss 16?

BB16: There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the biggest and most controversial reality shows in India. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is coming back with the 16th edition of Bigg Boss Hindi. The new season is all set to get launched in the first week of October. The show buffs are eagerly waiting to see who are the contestants that will be entering Bigg Boss 16.

Munawar Faruqui, Faisal Shaikh, Shivin Narang, and Vivian Dsena, Poonam Pandey, Sanaya Irani, Jannat Zubair, Tina Dutta, Azma Fallah, Mohit Sehgal, Disha Parmar, Prachi Desai, Ankita Lokhande, Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, Kanika Mann, Deepika Singh, Karan Patel, Shiney Ahuja, and Munmum Dutta are likely to be seen as participants in Bigg Boss 16.

As usual, Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be hosting Bigg Boss 16. Last time, Salman Khan charged Rs 350 cr as his remuneration for Bigg Boss season 15. We are hearing reports that Salman Khan is said to be slashing his remuneration for Bigg Boss season 16 as there are no sponsors for the show, as per the buzz.

There’s no official word on it yet. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates on Bigg Boss 16.

Also Read: KKK Winners List From First Season 1 to 12