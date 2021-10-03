Salman Khan’s Whopping Remuneration For Bigg Boss 15 Will Shock You

Bigg Boss and Salman Khan go together. He has been hosting the show for the past eleven years and now you just cannot separate the actor and the reality show. He has become an integral part now. Over the course of many seasons, he has grown as the host as well.

Salman scolds the contestants, gives them advice and mentors them when needed. He knows what to do now. As the face of the show, obviously, the Ek Tha Tiger actor is also charging accordingly. Given his connection with the show, it is only fitting that the actor charges a whopping amount. Well, let us tell you that his pay for this season is beyond imagination.

As per several reports, Salman Khan will be earning Rs 350 crores for the entire season. For every episode, he will be getting at least Rs 12 crore. That means for 2 episodes during the Weakened (Saturday and Sunday), it will be Rs 25 crores.

The pay has seen a drastic change since he started hosting the show. He was paid Rs 2.5 crore per episode from Bigg Boss season 4 to season 6.

Later it was increased to Rs 5 crores in season 7 that is 10 crore per week. Rs 6.5 crore per episode during BB season 13 and now that number has changed completely. For season 14, he earned 20 crore every week which is Rs 10 crore per episode.

With Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan has broken all records and will be earning 12 crore every week.