Salman Khan Lashes Out At Bigg Boss OTT Finalist in BB15 House: Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is gearing up to witness the first week's elimination in the house. Rumors are rife that there will be no elimination this weekend. We have learnt from our reliable sources that Salman Khan is said to have confirmed that first-week eviction is going to happen for sure.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is said to have lashed out at Pratik Sehajpal who was the first confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss 15. It is worth mentioning here that Pratik Sehajpal had quit the final race of Bigg Boss OTT to be part of Bigg Boss 15.

If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan is said to have bashed Pratik Sehajpal for breaking Bigg Boss property. He also gave a long lecture to all Jungle Wasis (contestants) to treat Bigg Boss as their own house. He stated that it is Bigg Boss and not some picnic to enjoy here.

Salman Khan seems to be on firing mode. We are sure you just can't wait to watch the high voltage episode of Bigg Boss 15 first week elimination? Stay tuned.