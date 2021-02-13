Salman Khan Accidentally Revealed Name Of BB14 Winner?

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss is inching closer to Grand Finale. The reality show has become the talk of the town, since its launch. All show lovers are eagerly waiting to see who will lift the winner’s trophy. Bigg Boss 14 grand finale is all set to place on February 21. According to sources, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is likely to get eliminated in tomorrow's episode. She will be the last contestant to get eliminated of this season. In a recent episode, Rakhi Sawant won the ticket finale along with cash prize of Rs 14.

Rahul Vaidya wasn't happy with Rakhi's decision and he is seen saying that if Rahul was in Rakhi's place, he wouldn't have preferred the amount. Looks like Salman Khan might be upset with Rahul's words and the former is likely to lash at him in tonight's episode.

We have learnt from reliable sources Salman will lash at Rahul's " When Rakhi's deducted money from prize you were reacting like if the trophy is yours. You are the winner and she took away your money". Netizens who learnt about Salman's schooling Rahul and supporting Rakhi has become a hot topic on social media. It is being said on social media that Is Salman Khan announced winner name Rakhi Sawant or Rahul Vaidya accidentally, one among these two will surely become the winner of BB14.

Salman or makers deciding the winner will totally depend upon the audience choice and their votes decide the fate of the contestants. Let’s wait and watch who will become will walk out with the winner title.