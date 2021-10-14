Salaga First Day Collection Prediction

Salaga starring Duniya Vijay hit theatres today. The film got a wide release in Karnataka and now more screens are being added, thanks to the producer-distributor tiff which has delayed Sudeep's much awaited movie Kotigobba.

Trade pundits are betting big on Duniya Vijay's Salaga to rack up a whopping amount at the box office. Vijay's biggest hit was Duniya because of which he got the title prefix against his name.

Vijay's Duniya was a hit film with 150 days of theatrical run and became a commercial hit at the box office. The movie, directed by Soori which featured Rangayana Raghu, Rashmi and Yogesh was made on a buget of Rs 95 lakhs. However, the film raked in Rs 62 crores at the box office.

Now, observers say that going by the hype surrounding his latest release, Duniya Vijay's Salaga could beat expectations of trade analysts. Will Salaga beat box office collections of Salaga? We will know tomorrow.