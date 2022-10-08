Salaar Satellite Rights Sold To Popular TV Channel

Rebel star Prabhas' forthcoming film Salaar is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is being directed by Prashanth Neel who rose to fame after the KGF franchise.

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel combo is enough for audience to considers Salaar as a must-watch film in theatres. Expectations are riding high on the project.

Grapevine suggests that popular TV channel Star Maa has bought the satellite rights of Salaar for a whopping price. The makers of Salaar, however, are yet to give an official confirmation regarding the same.

Salaar has an ensemble cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

The film will be released in multiple languages. Salaar is set for a grand theatrical release on September 28, 2023. The film is beingh produced under the banner Homable films.