Sakshipost Exclusive: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Official Contestant List Is Out

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most loved shows on the small screen. Bigg Boss viewers have been missing all the fun related to the show for the past few months. The show runners (Star Maa) are gearing up to do a curtain raiser event. Preparations are going on in full swing for the upcoming season.

Recently, Bigg Boss makers released the promo of the upcoming season on the internet. The promo features Akkineni Nagarjuna.

After looking at the response to the first promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, the makers are now keen on releasing the second promo by this weekend. Yes. The second promo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is likely to be out on August 28, 2021.

Are you eagerly waiting to know who are the celebrities who are going to take part in Bigg Boss Telugu 5? Then, don't worry, we are here with some reliable information.

We have managed to get hold of the first confirmed contestants' list of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Check out the 100 percent confirmed list of contestants who are going to appear on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 at any cost. Here we go:

Shanmukh Jaswanth

Anchor Ravi

Anchor Lobo

VJ Sunny

Anee Master

Lahari Shari

Sarayu

Maanas of Koilamma fame

RJ Kajal

