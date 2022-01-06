Sakshipost Exclusive: Bigg Boss 15 Extended by 5 Weeks

Bigg Boss 15 has been doing pretty okay in terms of TRP. The season was performing particularly poorly in the beginning few weeks. There were rumors regarding its extension and the makers planning to probably not do it. Fans were skeptical and confused at the same time. They didn’t know if the show is going to get extended with such low ratings, but now the latest news has come that, BB15 will go on for a few more weeks.

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss announced to the housemates that the show will get extended by 5 more weeks, at least or if not, 3 weeks for sure. Given the number of contestants that are currently present in the house, this should come as no surprise.

The ticket to finale task has been taking place. Many tasks in relation to it have happened and there has been no elimination for the past 2 weeks. Bigg Boss earlier announced a sudden mid-week elimination but that never happened. It became evident to the audience that makers are going for an extension. But what will happen now?

Fans have mixed reactions to this announcement. Bigg Boss 15 has been termed as the most ‘boring season’ ever. With not-so-good comments from the viewers, it is to be seen if this extension decision works in favor of the channel and makers or not.