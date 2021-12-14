Sakshi Post Exclusive: Not Sunny, This Contestant's Name is Written On Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Trophy

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality shows on the small screen. Celebrities from different fields participate in the game. When it comes to Bigg Boss Telugu 5, all the contestants were new to the audience except Shanmukh Jaswanth, who had earned name and fame, thanks to his web series 'Software Developer'.

So far, Shanmukh has never entertained the audience much with his performance or gameplay in the house. Yes, he has been active but it won't be wrong to say that Shannu failed to meet the expectations or live up to the hype that was created before his entry into the house. It is known that Shannu drew flak from the viewers for his possessive friendship with Siri Hanmanth.

A section of the audience have been saying that Shanmukh doesn't deserve to win Bigg Boss Telugu 5 because other players are better than him.

Social meida and even former Bigg Boss contestants are of the view that VJ Sunny will win Bigg Boss Telugu 5. However, we have a shocking news for you all. Sources close to the show makers say that Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning to make Shanmukh Jaswanth as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. This will sure come as a shock to the fans of VJ Sunny and SRC.

We are not sure how far this news is true. But there are strong rumours in the tele circles to suggest this.