Sakshi Post Exclusive: Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Makers Add Twist To Nominations

Hello viewers, Monday has arrived once more, and as we all know, Monday is nomination day in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. This time, eleven contestants in the Bigg Boss house are getting ready for this week's nomination.

While eight contestants—Sarayu, Lahari, Natraj, Umadevi, Swetha, Hamida, Priya, and Lobo have got eliminated till now, Bigg Boss is planning to give a twist in this week's nominations. Against this backdrop, Star Maa organisers have released a promo in which Bigg Boss explains the nomination process.

In the promo, it is clear that housemates have to nominate contestants by tapping a cream plate on their faces. As per latest sources, it is reported that except for captain Shanmukh, all the other contestants have been nominated for elimination this week.

The nominated contestants include Ravi, Maanas, Sunny, Kajal, Sreerama Chandra, Anee Master, Vishwa, Siri, and Jessie. However, there is a strong buzz doing the rounds that Anee Master will be using her special powers which she won during the last weekend episode to escape eviction this weekend.

Of the nine nominated contestants, Ravi, Maanas, Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, and Siri are in the safe zone as they have a huge fan following who vote for them and support them. However, one among Vishwa, Jessie and Kajal is likely to get eliminated this weekend.