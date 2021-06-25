Sajjala Slams Yellow Media For False Propaganda Against AP Govt

Amaravati: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy slammed Opposition and a section of media for conspiring against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state government by spreading false information.

Speaking to media at party central office, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had actively participated in many protests as opposition leader during TDP regime and the previous government has filed cases on his speech during the protests. Based on Supreme Court guidelines on cases against political leaders, the cases were closed after an investigation by the lower court and the High Court has taken suo moto cognizance on the issue. Earlier, Former Judge Rakesh Kumar has taken up these cases and also made harsh comments against the Chief Minister and the government and the Supreme Court has given a stay on it.

He said it is surprising the way these revision cases were taken up and how some vested interests, which were trying to destroy YSRCP for last ten years with the help of a section of media, money, and power are acting against it. He questioned how the information regarding these cases leaked to some people and debates were conducted in a section of media yesterday afternoon while the cases were listed late evening in the court and added that concerted efforts are being made to conspire against the Chief Minister and YSRCP government.

The Government Advisor said more than 130 G.Os were released to withdraw cases against TDP leaders including criminal cases and section 307 cases and added that cases that were filed on Giddaluru MLA Ashok Reddy while he was in YSRCP and were withdrawn immediately after he defected to TDP. He said TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu is anxious to manage systems and trying to control the government through cases and media and added that huge money was spent on lawyers to trouble the government.

He flayed yellow media for trying to target the state government and YSRCP regarding fuel price hikes but omitting details that centre hiked the prices.