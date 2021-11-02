RX100 Actress Seeks Votes For This Bigg Boss Contestant

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is progressing at a brisk pace and is almost nearing the final week which will happen sometime in the middle of next month. Meanwhile, the equation between contestants in the house are changing. Friends are turning foes and vice-versa. But yes, we know that it's a part and parcel of t the game.

Now, fans too are changing their loyalities. When Sreerama Chandra entered the Bigg Boss Telugu house, not many people knew about him. In fact his fan following from his stint on the singing reality show Indian Idol is bigger than the those from watching Bigg Boss Telugu show.

His popularity has been increasing by the day. We already told you that Indian Idol 11 contestant Shanmukha Priya is rooting for Sreerama Chandra. In fact, she posted a video on her instagram asking her fans to vote for SRC.

Now, Sreerama Chandra has found a fan in another person. She is none other than Tollywood actress Payal Rajput of RX100 fame. A video of Payal expressing her support for Sreerama Chandra has gone viral on social media. At this time, tjere is little doubt that he won't make it to the finals.

What's your analysis, dear readers? Let us know your comments in the box below.

Don't forget to subscribe to Sakshi Post for all the updates from the Bigg Boss house.