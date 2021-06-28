Run The Show With Your Favourite Contestants, Send Out Everyone Else: BBK8 Viewers to Colors Kannada

Kichcha Sudeep’s Colors Kannada has become the talk of the town. Last week, the second innings resumed and seem to have managed to grab the attention of BBK viewers. Kannada Bigg Boss second innings also seems to be getting good TRPs ratings.

Recently, Colors Kannada released a couple of promos featuring Vaishnavi Gowda and Manju Pavagada, after the two turned siblings during the Kurchi task. On Saturday, the channel released a promo highlighting Aravind and Divya Uruduga who were seen blushing following Sudeep’s questions on their relationship. The promo went viral.

Parameshwar Gundkal, who's the business head of Colors Kannada, is known to promote the show extensively. He often posts the show's promos on Instagram before the Channel puts it on Twitter. On Saturday and Sunday, netizens were waiting for the special promos posted by Gundakal. However, the promos highlighted just one pair. Now, BBK viewers are questioning Colors Kannada on the preferential treatment of a few contestants. They are demanding to know why they brought in other contestants if they had an intention to promote only a few select contestants.

Netizens have asked Colors Kannada to send all the contestants out of the house and run the show only with their favourites. They are saying that Colors Kannada is busy pairing up the contestants. They are trolling Colors Kannada on social media.

Have a look at a few reactions from Colors Kannada viewers on BBK8:

It's not demand by the audience it's through ur bucket comments in @Gundkal post..If one day Manju nd Vaish got screen space u ppl got frustrated..nd with high insecurites u ppl commented so badly on param post...This shows Arviyans mentality

That's it #BBK8 — Subhas (@Subhas57587039) June 28, 2021

#bbk8 gundkal plz show other contestants than dove manju and dove vaishnavi in the episode. https://t.co/IzJ02HTydb — Karthik (@Karthik60132306) June 28, 2021