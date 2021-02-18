Rubina's Bigg Boss 14 Victory Pic Viral

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss is trending on all social media platforms. All show lovers are eagerly waiting with bated breath to know who will walk out with winner's trophy. No doubt, Bigg Boss is famous for its controversies. Bigg Boss 14 is ruling the TRP charts, thanks to the contestants as they have successfully managed to entertain the viewers ever since it went on air.

Bigg Boss is just a few days away from grand finale. Show buffs have been anticipating for the winner's name to be announced and show lovers also supporting their favourite contestants through voting. That's not all, they are also urging audience and public to vote for their favourite contestants. It's known fact that Rubina and Rahul Vaidya are the frontrunners to clinch the title of the season. One unseen picture shared by Bigg Boss 14 fans has gone viral on all social media platforms.

Rubina can be seen flashing a big smile with the winner's trophy, Salman Khan's lifiting her hand goes viral. Rahul Vaidya seems to be runner up in viral picture. However, it looks like a fan-made poster and it's crystal clear that it was edited by die-hard fans of Rubina. Rubina, Rahul and Aly Goni are the top three contestants of the show. However, it remains to be seen who takes away the trophy home. Take a look at the picture shared by the fan: