Rubina May Not Win Bigg Boss 14 But Will Get Highest Cash Prize: Know More

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be held on February 21, Sunday. While there are six contestants in the house right from Rubina to Aly Goni. The competition has become quite intense among the contestants. Last night, we have seen all the contestants trying a lot to win the ticket to finale. Rubina won the ticket but she can't use it as she has been nominated for this whole season.

She gave it to Nikki Tamboli. Speculations are doing the rounds that Rubina may not lift the trophy of this season. We do agree, she won millions of hearts through her performance in the show. Rubina fans are declaring her as the winner as she won their hearts. They doesn't mind if She doesn't get the trophy also but they still pray for her to win the show. Rumors mills that Rubina may not Bigg Boss 14 but she could get the highest prize money than her strong competitor Rahil Vaidya.

It is being said that there could be pay cut in cash prize money of this season. In every season, Salman Khan will ask the last three strong contenders with some amount in a briefcase to quit from the race. In case, If Rubina walks out with briefcase then there will be a deduction for her. Rumours are doing the rounds that 10 per cent from cash prize will be deducted owing to COVID-19. Keep watching this space for more updates.