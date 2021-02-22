Rubina Dilaik Wins Bigg Boss 14, Runner Up is Rahul Vaidya

The Bigg Boss season 14 has come to an end and we have a winner. Rubina Dilaik has become the winner of BB14 with Rahul Vaidya as the runner up. It was a tough competition between both of them. Viewers were waiting for this moment and it finally happened.

The winner was obviously going to be one of them. Most of the BB14 viewers were happy with any of their names getting announced but the competition was rigorous among the fans. Both Rubina’s and Rahul’s fans voted for their favourite contestant with utmost dedication, so much that the fight reflected on Twitter as well.

It was the time for Salman to announce the winner's name. With Rubina on one side and Rahul on the other, it was a moment of anticipation for all the viewers. Fans in anticipation waiting for Salman to lift the hand of their favourite contestant. Salman finally announced Rubina Dilaik as the winner of Bigg Boss 14 and Rahul Vaidya as the runner up.

Rubina will take home the trophy and cash prize of Rs. 36 lakh. She is the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Along with Rubina’s hard-work, it was also the fans’ dedication. Rubina Dilaik fans relentlessly voted for her and always kept her in the top.

The runner up is Rahul Vaidya and he was also one of the strongest contestants. Rahul fans voted for him and the gap between Rubina and Rahul was relatively less. They kept Rahul safe and each time he was nominated, his fanbase made sure that Rahul was there at least in Top 2.

With Rubina as the winner and Rahul emerging as the 1st Runner up, Nikki Tamboli became the 2nd runner up. Aly Goni was in fourth position and Rakhi Sawant quit the race with 14 lakh.

Congratulations to the Winner and Runner ups!