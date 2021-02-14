Rubina Dilaik Will Win Bigg Boss 14; Here's Why 

Bigg Boss 14 has been a rollercoaster ride. With new twists and turns and never-ending fights, this season was as entertaining as ever.

There are two major contestants that are in the safe zone every week. No matter how many times they get nominated, these two will end up getting the highest percentage of votes. It is Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik. But if we talk about the winner, Rubina has higher chances of taking home the Bigg Boss trophy.

Rubina has both a strong fanbase and an amazing game. When someone is targeted beyond reason in the Bigg Boss house, it generally leads to the contestant positively being on viewers’ radar. Over the past few weeks, Rubina has gotten into many fights and was drilled by host Salman Khan. The problem that she is facing with Rakhi Sawant is keeping her busy.

Be it her fight with Kavita Kaushik or Arshi Khan or now with Rakhi Sawant, the actress has always been in the news. Every Weekend Ka Vaar, Rubina is the first one on Salman’s radar.

SALMAN KHAN’S TARGET

When makers and the host make things difficult for a contestant; that means the contestant will end up getting viewers sympathy. As Rubina constantly became Salman Khan’s target and was slammed by him many times, it ended up charging her fans even more. Many times, the contestant that gets scolded the most emerges as the winner.

As Salman Khan kept supporting Rakhi Sawant, it has made even more evident that putting Rubina on the radar has made viewers angry and they are now emphasizing with her.

STRONG GAME

Rubina Dilaik has played well throughout the season. She tried giving her 100 percent in all the tasks. Even when she gets into fights with someone, Rubina makes sure; she keeps her point and is strong-willed. Her relationship with husband Abhinav Shukla was also loved by the fans. Sometimes she even argues with Salman Khan when she believes that he is targeting her for wrong reasons.

Even with the problems between Abhinav, Rubina and Rakhi, the makers decided to side with Rakhi. Everything that Rubina has faced in the house has only made her stronger. In a positive or negative manner, she is always there in the spotlight.

HUGE FANBASE

When it is the matter of votes, nothing comes close to Rubina’s fandom. The fans pointed out many times that Rubina has been constantly targeted and used for TRP. The fanbase is so strong that they managed to keep Rubina safe till now and not just safe but always with a high percentage of votes. Every time Rubina gets nominated; she is always in the top and in the No.1 position.

Rubina’s fanbase have been trending, “DESERVING WINNER RUBINA” on Twitter. In less than 24 hours, the fans managed to get the phrase to 10 million tweets.

WINNER RUBINA

Based purely on votes, nothing can come close to Rubina. She will get the highest percentage of votes and will win Bigg Boss 14. But if we take a look at her game, even then Rubina Dilaik has high chances of winning as she has been the strongest contestant in the house and played her game very smartly.