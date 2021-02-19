Rubina Dilaik Remuneration For Bigg Boss 14 Is More Than Cash Prize

Bigg Boss 14 is going to end in few days. The show started on a low note but it eventually grabbed everyone's attention. All credit goes to Rubina Dilaik for her constants fights in the house and Rakhi Sawant's entertainment. Bigg Boss 14 show organisers are gearing up to host the grand finale of the most watched TV reality show. While elaborate arrangements are being made to make it a grand event, there is a possibility of the do being subdued considering the COVID norms in place.

The season 14 of Bigg Boss Hindi took place for over 100 days and after elimination of contestants week after week and wild card entries and guest contestants to enthuse the inmates in the house, the show is finally reaching its end. All eyes are on the final five who have managed to survive eviction and secure a berth among the finalists.But if you are one of those who has watched every episode of Bigg Boss Hindi from start till now, then even you would have your personal favourite right?

Did you know this Rubina Dilaik is one of the highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss 14. If reports are to be believed, Rubina is getting paid of Rs 5 lacs per week and the total amount for 150 days sums to be Rs 8 cr. Apart from her salary, Rubina may also get the winner cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs. Rubina is likely to earn around Rs 8 to 9 cr for her stay in the house. These are just estimated figures based upon her weekly earnings. Whom do you will become winner of this season. Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.