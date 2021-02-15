Rubina Dilaik Eliminated From Bigg Boss 14; Was It A Prank?

Rubina Dilaik is one of the strongest contestants in Bigg boss 14 and has been on the top since the inception of the show. But did the fans receive a shock during last night's Weekend Ka Vaar episode or was it all just a joke? Host Salman Khan asked Rubina to exit the house.

The reality show garnered much TRP in it's journey. Some shocking and some fair eliminations were seen in the house. One that left both contestants and even host Salman Khan shocked was Jasmine Bhasin's elimination. Jasmin's eviction left even Salman Khan in tears. Viewers were about to notice another shocking elimination.

While announcing the name of the evicted contestant, Salman Khan first took Aly Goni's name and soon said no it’s not Aly but Rubina. “Aa jao yaar bahar, Rubina” (Come out Rubina), said Salman. The contestants were protesting while Rubina tried to hug everyone.

Everyone confessed that they expected Devoleena Bhattacharjee to get eliminated and were prepared for that. Even the contestants believe Rubina to be the strongest contestant. Salman justified Rubina's elimination by pointing out that even Jasmin was eliminated and it shocked everyone. Sometimes the one we feel is the strongest contender ends up getting evicted. This is what happens in the house, said Salman.

Rubina was shocked as well but she started saying goodbye to everyone. As she was reaching to hug Devoleena, Salman said “Rubina come on, Jaldi se Devoleena ko hug karo aur unhe bahar bhejo" (Come on Rubina, hug Devoleena and send her out of the house). Salman joked around with the contestants before announcing the actual elimination.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house which means it brought the end to Eijaz Khan's journey as well.