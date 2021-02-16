Bigg Boss 14 Winner Will Take Home This Trophy: Which Contestant Will Salman Announce As BB14 Winner?

Very soon we are going to witness the winner of the most prestigious show, Bigg Boss 14. Not only the fans of BB show but also others are eagerly waiting to know who is going to win the title. Currently, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are the contestants in the show. Who is going to win the title is the question that is doing all the rounds in the social media. In a recent episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got evicted from the house.

Salman Khan, the host of the show gave the viewers a glimpse of the trophy and this time, the trophy is the Bigg Boss eye. It is shiny blue in colour and is so beautiful. All the contestants said 'Wow' when they have got a chance to look at the trophy.

According to the latest reports, Rubina has got the highest number of votes. Now, my dear readers, it is said that Rubina Dilaik is most likely to win the title. She has been one of the strongest contestants in the BB house and she knows how to rule the show. It is all known knowledge that Rubina was criticised by Salman Khan for numerous times. And this could be one of the reasons for Rubina's incredible fan following. Another news is that Rahul Vaidya could bag the runner up title. Let us not decode much but wait and see what is going to happen.

