RRR Team To Host Bigg Boss 5 Telugu First Episode

Bigg Boss is one of the top-rated reality shows on Telugu Television. The first season of this show was hosted by Young Tiger Jr NTR and it turned out a big hit. The next season was taken over by natural star Nani whereas the third and fourth seasons were hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna.

The reports are coming that even this season will be hosted by Nagarjuna. However, the latest buzz is that Jr NTR will also be hosting the show and one more interesting element to add is along with the RRR team. Yes, what you heard may come true. The show makers are trying to lift up the expectations on Bigg Boss 5 Telugu by bringing in the RRR team for the first episode of the show.

According to the reports, the makers of the show are planning to rope in Ram Charan and Jr NTR as special guests in the premiere show. Fans are super excited to watch their favourite heroes on the small screen.

Coming to the show, the organizers have already finalized the contestants who are taking part in Bigg Boss 5 Telugu and are making arrangements to move them to the hotel for quarantine. If everything goes well, the show is expected to start on September 5, 2021.

