RRR Actor Enters Bigg Boss Telugu 5 House

Director Rajamouli’s’RRR’ is one of the most awaited films of the year.



The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.

Which actor are you assuming is entering Bigg Boss Telugu 5? Let me be the first one to break this news to you.

Mega powerstar Ram Charan is going to appear in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.



Ram Charan is a brand ambassador of Disney plus hot star. He visited the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu at Annapurna Studios along with Nithin’s Meastro team as the film has started streaming on Disney plus hot star.

Here’s the picture for you all: