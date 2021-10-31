Romance With Siri Likely to Get Shannu Evicted From Bigg Boss House?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Now, Siri and Shannu romance has become the talk of the town and social media platforms are flooded with photos of Siri and Shannu kisses and hugs photos. We all know that Siri and Shannu are good friend inside the house. But viewers say that they are getting too close and audience is not willing to treat their bond as just friendship after seeing their behaviour in the house.

A section of the audience have alleged that former Bigg Boss contestant and Shanmukh's girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina has unfollowed Shannu because of his romance with Siri.

As we all know Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth have been dating for a while now. Deepthi was also extensively promoting Shannu on social media and asking her fans to cast their votes for Shannu to make him escape Elimination.

Now, Deepthi has unfollowed Shannu on Instagram and viewers are guessing that Deepthi could break up with Shannu after seeing his chemistry with Siri. They say that Deepthi may not support Shannu anymore from now and because of that Shannu’s voting percentage is likely to see a massive drop.

For example, if you take a look at this week's voting results, Sreerama is said to have overtaken Shannu’s voting percentage after Siri kissed Shannu on his forehead after their fight.

It now remains to be seen who will get votes for Shannu if Deepthi remains angry with Shanmukh. If that happens then Shanmukh Jaswanth’s elimination from Bigg Boss house is confirmed? Let’s wait and watch what happens.