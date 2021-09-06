Romance on Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Will Sparks Fly Between Contestants?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is hitting the headlines for all the right reasons. Currently, 19 contestants have been sent into the house. Sources say that Bigg Boss has assigned back-to-back tasks to all the contestants. In fact, Bigg Boss is making contestants restless in the house. Think Bigg Boss and there is bound to be drama, romance and fights.

Even Nagarjuna hinted at romance when he gave a tour of the house, remember? On previous occasions too, we have seen sparks flying between contestants. The main reason for contestants to fall in love with their housemates is because they don't have a connection with the outside world.

A few Bigg Boss contestants even try having relationships in the house to stay in the house for a long time. Show organizers also encouraging them as they boost the show TRP ratings. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has gone live on the small screen. The pilot episode was aired on Sunday September 5. The most eligible bachelor and popular contestant, Shanmukh Jaswanth is drawing a lot of attention from the viewers.

There are other male stars, but Shanmukh Jaswanth is the only popular actor in the BB house, at least that's what we think. Netizens are asking on social media who is going to be the best contestant who can pait up with Shanmukh in the BB house. They are asking the show organizers to consider their requests. The female contestants in the Bigg Boss house right now are Hamida, Lahari, Swetha Varma and Sarayu. Which contestant will be the perfect one for Shanmukh? Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

And we don't know Shanmukh's strategy though. So let's see how things play out.