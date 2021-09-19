Rohit Shetty's Favorite Contestant Or Netizens' Favorite, Who Will Win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is making loud noises on social media. Why not, the show is all set to conclude next week.

The show makers are gearing up for the grand finale episode.

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 is expected to take place between 25-26 of this month.

Fans can’t just wait to see who will be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi which has been giving them an adrenaline rush with the tasks assigned to contestants.

Now, the question is which contestant will be the winner of the show as Rohit Shetty has his favourite contestant in the house, while netizens have their own.

Who will the makers announce as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11?

It is worth mentioning here that Rohit Shetty’s favourite contestant is Arjun Bijlani, while Netizens are rooting for Divyanka Tripathi to be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Who are the makers going to choose is yet to be seen.

Don't forget to subscribe to Sakshi Post for all the updates.