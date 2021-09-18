Rohit Shetty Accidentally Announces Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner's Name?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on the small screen. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 is all set to wrap up by next week. Actually, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 grand finale was supposed to take place this weekend. However, the show makers postponed it to next week so as to avoid clash with Bigg Boss 15 OTT finals. Both the shows have their own share of fan following. If Bigg Boss OTT finals and Khatron Ke Khiladi finals are held on the same time, then the TV audience may be in a huge dilemma over what to watch. Hence the makers have decided pushed the KKK11 finals by another week.

Show buffs are playing the guessing game on which contestant will be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. If you ask us, there's a chance for Divyanka Tripathi or Arjun Bijlani to become the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

If you are waiting to know whose name Bollywood Director Rohit Shetty of Simmba fame hinted at recently, you have landed on the right page. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant who is going to win the show is none other than Arjun Bijlani.

A video which is being widely circulated on social media shows Rohit Shetty heaping praises on Arjun Bijlani. The Simbba director is also seen remarking, "So far, Arjun's journey in the show has been just commendable and he is a very down-to-earth person. He performs stunts, but never prefers to show off and he is one contestant who completes all his tasks without a hitch. The director also complimented KKK11 contestant Arjun Bijlani saying that he always plays the game by the rules.

Now, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fans are wondering if these words of Rohit Shetty hinted at Arjun Bijlani being chosen as the winner of KKK11. Did Rohit Shetty announced the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 season 11 accidentally?

Before jumping to any conclusions, let's wait and wait who's going to win the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy.