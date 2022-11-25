Rohit Sahni Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6?

Rohit Sahni is one of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. He has been winning hearts with his good work in television for a long time now. Rohit wins hearts with perfection in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

He has been nominated for this week's elimination. According to reports, Rohit Sahni is in a danger zone in unofficial polls of this week.

The buzz on social media suggests that Rohit Sahni is likely to get eliminated from the show. It remains to be seen whether Rohit will really get eliminated from the house or not.

