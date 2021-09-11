RJ Kajal's 'I Don't Know How To Cook' Comment Sparks Meme Fest

The arguments between contestants are heating up the environment in the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 house. While some contestants are having rational discussions, a few others are getting into fights for no apparent reason. Apart from these, there are some housemates who are starting fights and raising their voices to get some screen time.

According to netizens, RJ Kajal is one such contestant, who is unnecessarily fighting with people in the glass house. In yesterday’s episode, Kajal, who did not want to be part of the cooking team, asked captain Siri to change her role. She also got into a heated discussion with housemate and singer Sree Rama Chandra saying she does not know how to cook and clean the utensils.

Against this backdrop, meme pages are being posted on her Instagram and YouTube cooking videos of RJ Kajal are being used to troll her.

Here are some of them: