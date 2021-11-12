RJ Kajal Or Jessie Who Will Get Red Card This Week

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers, there are a few more hours left to save your favourite contestant from elimination this week. So, what are waiting for? Open your Hotstar or give a missed call to your favourite contestant's number to save them from elimination. We already told you about contestants who have been nominated for this week's elimination. According to unofficial voting results, Sunny, Siri, Ravi, Maanas, and Kajal. Sunny, Siri, Ravi, and Maanas are in the safe zone. RJ Kajal is the danger zone.

RJ Kajal's performance has not been all that great over the last week. Earlier, she was very active and would use her game strategy on other contestants in order to win a task. Even in the ninth-week elimination, Vishwa got eliminated in place of RJ Kajal, it is being said. Now, there is a buzz doing the rounds on social media that there will be no elimination this week as Jessie is walking out of the show on his own due to health issues.

Bigg Boss has asked Jessie to leave the house due to his illness, and he is in a secret room right now under medication. However, contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house think that he has already left the house. If Jessie doesn't recover, then Jessie may be evicted in place of RJ Kajal, who has garnered the least votes.

Let us wait and see if the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 makers will bring back Jessie and eliminate RJ Kajal or not. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.