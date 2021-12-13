RJ Kajal Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant RJ Kajal was not a familiar face to the small screen viewers. However, not many know that she has been associated with Star Maa for a long time as she has lent her voice to popular serials being telecast on the channel.

Luckily, she got a chance to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. She was able to stay in the house till the pre-finale episode which is no mean feat as she had to battle against stronger contestants. Her fans are naturally happy with her. Unfortunately, she wasn't able to find a place among the top five finalists as Bigg Boss Telugu 5 host Nagarjuna evicted her from the house in Sundays episode.

If you haven't heard it yet, RJ Kajal was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house last night as her vote count was said to be lowest when compared to other nominated contestants.

Do you know how much RJ Kajal's earnings from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are? I am sure you are curious to know about the same. As per unofficial figures, RJ Kajal's remuneration per week is said to be Rs 2 lakhs and the total earnings for 14 weeks are said to be Rs 30 lakhs.

