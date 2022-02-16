Rizzle Creators Score Four Wins at the IAWTV Awards 2022

In a major win, four creators on Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, were awarded at the recently concluded International Academy of Web Television Awards (IAWTV) Awards 2022.

Rizzle creators Blunderworks, Billy Hanson, Suzanne Lenz and Mark Malkoff were honored for their work on the platform. The awards are:

Best Vertical Drama Series:

● Everyone Else is Asleep

Best Vertical Comedy Series:

● Abandon Ship

Best Directing (Comedy):

● Mark Malkoff, Celebrity Assistant

Best Female Performance (Drama)

● Suzanne Lenz, I AM YOU

Rizzle's creators received 22 IAWTV Award nominations in total, including Best Vertical Comedy Series, Best Writing (Comedy), Best Directing (Comedy), and Best Male Performance (Comedy), among others.

Commenting on the win, Vidya Narayanan, Co-Founder & CEO, Rizzle, said, “With 22 nominations and four awards, we are thrilled to see Rizzle's creators make a massive impression at this year's IAWTV Awards. Our mission is to bring unique short-video formats while making high-quality video creation easier for everyday creators. Rizzle is committed to being a creator-first platform, democratizing creation and monetization experiences for everyday creators. We will continue to build great experiences for creators, enabling them to achieve great success and virality.”

IAWTV Awards is an annual event hosted by the International Academy of Web Television. It honors passionate and innovative creators of original streaming series in comedy, documentary, drama, and education.