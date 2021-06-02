Rhea Chakraborty Contesting Hindi Bigg Boss 15?

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Hindi is a popular TV reality show. The show enjoys a special fan base because of Salman Khan's hosting skills. The Hindi Bigg Boss has successfully completed 14 seasons and is ready to come back with the 15th season soon. According to some sources, actress Rhea Chakraborty will be one of the star contestants in the next season of the show. However, the news yet to be officially verified.

Rhea Chakraborty is once again making the headlines because of this rumour. Last year, following the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress was subjected to a scathing media trial. The actress also spent a few months in jail after the Narcotics Control Bureau accused her of being involved in drug supply. Rhea is expected to appear in a few reality shows that will air later this year.

Bigg Boss 15 has also approached Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthan. According to reports, the upcoming season will also feature comedian and actor Krishna Abhishek, as well as Surbhi Chandna, who played Surbhi in season five of Naagin. Disha Parmar, the fiancée of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, has also been approached for the upcoming season, we hear. Nia Sharma, who starred in Jamai Raja Season 2, has also been offered a role in the reality show.