Revanth's Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 winner title goes to Singer Revanth. He is on cloud nine as he won the show. Probably, Revanth might also be upset that he lost a golden chance of winning Rs 40 lakh as he chose the trophy over prize money.

Several memes are being made about Singer Revanth, as he is the only Bigg Boss trophy winner and not a real winner.

Singer Revanth was one of the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Singer Revanth was reportedly being paid Rs 1 lakh per week and the total earnings for 15 weeks tally at Rs 15 lakhs. He also got Rs 10 lakhs as a cash prize along with a plot.

The total earnings of Singer Revanth from Bigg Boss Telugu 6 could stand at Rs 1.5 cr, as per the sources. However, Revanth's official earnings are yet to be known.