Replace Bigg Boss Tamil Host With This Top Kollywood Actor, Demand Netizens

Kollywood's Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is hosting Bigg Boss Tamil for quite some time now. Recently, a brand new season of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 went on air. The first week episodes were loaded with a lot of family drama.

Bigg Boss failed to assign any interesting tasks to the contestants to test their skills. Kamal Haasan may now be heading to the Bigg Boss sets to shoot the weekend episode.

On the other hand, Arjun Sarja is gearing up to launch his new show 'Survivor'. The promo of Survivor was unleashed by Zee Tamil.

Ever since the promo was released, Netizens are urging Vijay TV to replace Kamal Haasan with Arjun Sarja as Bigg Boss Tamil host.

They say that Arjun Sarja would be a better host as he can assign some tough tasks to the contestants in the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house. We are sure Kamal Haasan too would do justice.

The reason the makers have chosen him is because he is a multifaceted actor who commands huge respect and attention from the audience. So for this season, Kamal is here to stay.