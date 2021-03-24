Renu Desai to Play a Guest Role In Radhamma Kuthuru

For all Radhamma Kuthuru serial fans, that air on Zee Telugu, we have good news for you. Yes, popular actress-filmmaker-TV personality Renu Desai is getting ready to debut in the Radhamma Kuthuru serial. Renu Desai will play the role of Goddess Parvathi in the upcoming episodes of Radhamma Kuthuru.

As per the source, Renu Desai as Parvathi will perform a ritual along with the lead characters, Akshara and Aravind. Her guest appearance in the serial will have a purpose and add to the storyline. The episodes with a guest appearance of Renu Desai in Radhamma Kuthuru will be aired on March 25 and 26 in Zee Telugu.

Recently Renu Desai left down some hints on her Instagram by posting a night shoot in Hyderabad. She even judged a dance reality show aired on Zee Telugu.