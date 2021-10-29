Relationships must be nurtured with love and care: Himani Shivpuri

Veteran television and film actor Himani Shivpuri has a strong affinity with stage as she is a National School of Drama alumna. Working in Zee Theatre’s teleplay ‘Rishton Ka Live Telecast’ was a welcome opportunity for her to reconnect with her roots and to enact a role that is very close to her heart. The play will be screened on Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active throughout this week.

‘Rishton Ka Live Telecast’ highlights the story of a middle-class family, which quarrels endlessly but bonds together for the sake of a reality show.

Himani says, “I play a strong mother and all women watching the play will identify with her. Very often mothers are taken for granted and I know that feeling as well! We have learnt during the pandemic that only the love of family sustains us in a difficult time and yet apps and gadgets have replaced real communication between parents and children. Young people spend so much time on social media and even children are busy playing games on the computer or on their phones.”

The play, she says, beautifully captures conversations between a mother and daughter, a husband and wife and a mother and son.

Technology, she says, can either be a bane or a boon, depending on how we use it. She adds, “During the pandemic, I gave so many virtual lectures at Chandigarh University but still kept wondering if we are losing out on tangible human connection. Has that been phased out too? This play conveys that the relationships must be nurtured with love and care to thrive.”

She hopes that families will watch the play and be reminded of the precious moments that just pass us by if we do not make time for our loved ones.

‘Rishton Ka Live Telecast’ also stars Aakanksha Gade, Aanjjan Srivastav, Piyush Ranade, and Tapasya Naik. The stage director is Prasad Khandekar and the filming director is Ishan Trivedi.

