Reasons Why Shanmukh Could Lose Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Title

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of this season. People thought he would emerge as the winner of the show.

Sadly, if one were to go by the buzz around the show, it is learnt that Shanmukh is likely to lose the trophy as he did not get enough votes from his fans and viewers.

On the other hand, Shanmukh also couldn’t generate content for Bigg Boss viewers except for the relationship he shared with Siri. The main reason for Shanmukh losing the trophy could be something else.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss makers are not making Shanmukh as the winner of the show as he was involved in drunk and drive case. If makers announce him as the winner of season 5, netizens would make lot of comments against the show.

So, they say that it is highly probable that the show organisers would rather make him the runner up of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Let’s wait and watch whether Shanmukh will really become runner up or winner.