Reasons Why Natraj Master Got Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: Another contestant will be eliminated on Sunday in the Bigg Boss show which is about to complete four weeks in run-time.

As Sakshi Post already predicted Natraj Master is in the danger zone, he has a high chance of getting evicted from the most controversial reality show.

According to the latest information from the industry sources, it is learned that Natraj Master got eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. As all the contestants that left the house are female, Natraj will be the first male housemate to leave the show.

Natraj Master has been in nominations since the first week because of his attitude. Besides this, many contestants nominated him for his double standards. In many instances, Natraj compared the nature of the housemates with animals that were not perceived as appropriate.

However, there is still some confusion among the Bigg Boss viewers as Anee Master and Natraj Master have the same voting percentages. But as per the latest buzz, Natraj Master has to quit the show to support his pregnant wife. Do you think Natraj Master’s elimination is fair? Comment down and let us know.

Keep following this space for more interesting updates about the Bigg Boss show.