Real Reason Why Colors Kannada Won't Eliminate Chakravarthy Chandrachud

There was a buzz in social media that the most controversial contestant Chandrachud was eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. But it seems that Colors Kannada may save Chandrachud for TRP ratings. Take the case of Bigg Boss in any language, the show runners, we mean the channel that airs the show will always save the contestant who creates drama and creates controversies in the house for their TRP ratings.

In the first innings of Bigg Boss in season 8, Colors Kannada saved Prashanth Sambargi two times to get high TRP ratings. It is well known that Prashanth S used to create a lot of drama in the house over silly reasons in the first innings. And now, Chandrachud has taken Prashanth S's place in the second innings.

BBK viewers say that Chandrachud has chosen this way for popularity by fighting with other contestants without any reason. They say that Chandrachud might have watched BBK first innings and in second innings, he has started acting like Prashanth S to get saved from eliminations. However, Colors Kannada is ruling the TRP charts, thanks to Chandrachud.

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings has completed its second week and entering into the third week. The loud noises being heard in the house in the second innings have wowed the BBK viewers. Netizens are glued to their television sets and not wanting to miss a single episode with all the drama happening in the house.