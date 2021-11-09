Real Reason For Double Elimination in Bigg Boss 15

After much speculation, Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer have been evicted from Bigg Boss 15, bringing their journey to a close. This is not the first time that there has been a double elimination on the show. Earlier two female contestants were evicted in a shocking twist.

As you may remember, Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht were eliminated in the shocking mid-week elimination for which the contestants voted themselves. It came as a surprise to everyone.

Now many are wondering as to why there have been two double eliminations till now and not one every week. For at least two weeks there was no elimination on Bigg Boss and when it happened, it was double eviction. The reason behind this speculated by fans is the low TRP. BB15 has not been doing so well with the ratings and this is the makers’ bid to interest the audience.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Ieshaan Sehgaal Wants This Contestant To Win

Miesha and Ieshaan’s romance was getting on the viewers’ nerves. Many did not like it and trended hashtags on Twitter for makers to give them a warning or eliminate them. These two got eliminated, but that still didn’t help the makers with good ratings.

It is to be seen if Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat who recently entered as wild card contestants are able to do something or not?