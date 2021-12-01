Ravi Re-Entry To Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Confirmed: Deets Inside

Telugu anchor Ravi is hitting the headlines for various reasons ever since he stepped out of the Bigg Boss house. It is known that Ravi fans staged protests at Annapurna studios over his unfair elimination. Ravi fans and Bigg Boss viewers are demanding that Star Maa bring him back on the show. They are trying to impress upon the organizers that Ravi is the most deserving contestant compared to other contestants in the house.

Netizens have urged the show organizers to bring Ravi back to the Bigg Boss house. A little birdie tells us that Star Maa is planning to bring Anchor Ravi back to the show, as Ravi fans seem to be pressuring them a lot.

There's a chance for Ravi to be back in the house by this weekend. However, this piece of news hasn't yet been confirmed from the makers' end. Neither has Ravi spoken about this.

It is usually a practice for Bigg Boss contestants to give interviews to the media after they are evicted from the house.

It would be interesting to see what happens next.