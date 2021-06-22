Rashmika's He's So Hot, He's Cute and Handsome Meme For Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Post

Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichcha Sudeepa is returning to the show. He is going to host the show. He took to his Twitter and tweeted that the contestants had a break and have seen few episodes. Now, it's re-entry. He shared a photo with caption, "BigBoss , resumes.Stepping on to the stage in a bit. The Contestants had a break,, been out,,,have known their positioning & pularity,,seen episodes,, known what each contestant has spoken about the other & now,,, "Re-entry". This is NEW,This is FUN."

After Kichcha Sudeepa's post, netizens and fans got excited and one of the users has shared Rashmika Mandanna's 'He's So Hot, He's Cute and Handsome' meme. Here is the tweet just give a look at it.

The second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is going to start from June 23rd. Twelve contestants Vaishnavi Gowda, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shubha Poonja, Priyanka Thimmesh, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Aravind KP,Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagad, Prashanth Sambargi, Raghu Gowda, Shamanth Gowda, and Divya Uruduga are stepping into Bigg Boss house. Expectations are very high and it is said that the first episode of second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is going to get high TRPs and would create a history.