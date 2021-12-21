Rashami Desai Highest Paid Contestant in Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss Hindi 15 is heading towards a grand finale in a few more days and the competition between the contestants is getting tougher. According to a source, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, and Abhijeet Bichukale have won the ticket to finale task in tonight's episode after much action. We can say that Rakhi, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, and Abhijeet Bichukale are the final contestants who won the finale ticket. In Hindi Bigg Boss, we can't predict anything because the makers have something interesting every day which changes the total game.

Earlier, many of the Bigg Boss Hindi viewers were seen asking which contestant is paid the highest in the glass house. If you are among those curious to know who is the highest paid contestant in Bigg Boss Hindi 15, then check this out. Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, and Abhijit Bichukale are contestants who entered the house via wild card. It is known that wild card entries will be paid the highest.

So, as per the social media buzz, Rashami Desai is said to be the highest-paid contestant in the house, followed by Devoleena and Tejaswwi. A report has it that Rashami charged Rs 1.2 crore in Bigg Boss 13. Who do you think is the highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss Hindi 15 house. Comment below.